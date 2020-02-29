(1973-2020)

DUNKERTON – Lisa K. (Sadler) DeRoos, 46, of Huxley and formerly of Dunkerton, died Thursday, Feb. 27, at home from cancer.

She was born Nov. 24, 1973, in Waterloo, daughter of Melvin John Sadler and Theresa Ann (Even) Sadler. She graduated from Dunkerton High School in 1992 and received her bachelor of arts degree at Iowa State University, Ames, in elementary and special education in 1997. She later received a master’s from Iowa State in curricular and instructional technology. Lisa taught school at the elementary level for Ames Community Schools for 22 years before her illness required her to retire after the 2018-2019 school year.

On July 4, 2019, she married Alan John DeRoos in Cape Elizabeth, Maine.

Survivors: her husband; two daughters, Kathryn Dolan and Elizabeth Dolan at home; her parents of Dunkerton; two brothers, Russell (Ann) Sadler of Dunkerton and Larry (Lauren) Sadler of Cambridge; a sister, Denise (Joe) Gray of Dunkerton, a stepson, Caleb (Alyssa) DeRoos of Kansas City, Mo.; a stepdaughter, Jessie (Jason) Redmann of Gibbon, Minn., and two stepgrandchildren, Noah and Gavin Redmann.

Preceded in death by: her grandparents, Leonard and Mae Sadler, and Werner and Frances Even; and first husband, Ryan Dolan.