(1973-2020)
DUNKERTON – Lisa K. (Sadler) DeRoos, 46, of Huxley and formerly of Dunkerton, died Thursday, Feb. 27, at home from cancer.
She was born Nov. 24, 1973, in Waterloo, daughter of Melvin John Sadler and Theresa Ann (Even) Sadler. She graduated from Dunkerton High School in 1992 and received her bachelor of arts degree at Iowa State University, Ames, in elementary and special education in 1997. She later received a master’s from Iowa State in curricular and instructional technology. Lisa taught school at the elementary level for Ames Community Schools for 22 years before her illness required her to retire after the 2018-2019 school year.
On July 4, 2019, she married Alan John DeRoos in Cape Elizabeth, Maine.
Survivors: her husband; two daughters, Kathryn Dolan and Elizabeth Dolan at home; her parents of Dunkerton; two brothers, Russell (Ann) Sadler of Dunkerton and Larry (Lauren) Sadler of Cambridge; a sister, Denise (Joe) Gray of Dunkerton, a stepson, Caleb (Alyssa) DeRoos of Kansas City, Mo.; a stepdaughter, Jessie (Jason) Redmann of Gibbon, Minn., and two stepgrandchildren, Noah and Gavin Redmann.
Preceded in death by: her grandparents, Leonard and Mae Sadler, and Werner and Frances Even; and first husband, Ryan Dolan.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday March 3, at St. Athanasius Catholic Church, Jesup, with burial at St. Francis Catholic Cemetery, rural Dunkerton. Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. Monday March 2, at White Funeral Home, 1315 Main St., Jesup, where there will be a rosary at 4 p.m. and vigil service at 7 p.m. Visitation will continue for an hour before services at the church.
Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family for support of her young daughters
Lisa spread much happiness in her life. She felt blessed to be able to help others as a schoolteacher and educator of minds, as well as being blessed with two daughters, whom she loved greatly. She also loved being back home on the farm and spending time with her family.
