April 18, 1953-January 25, 2023

CEDAR FALLS-Lisa Boysen McKinstry, 69, of Cedar Falls, died on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at Western Home Communities – Martin Suites.

She was born on April 18, 1953, in Cedar Falls, the daughter of Dale Herbert and Marilyn Moss Boysen. She graduated from Cedar Falls High School then received her BS from the University of Northern Iowa. She married Doug Johnson in Cedar Falls, later divorcing. She then married Stephen McKinstry in Cedar Falls and later divorced. She worked for the Waterloo Community School District for 25 years before retiring in 2015.

Lisa is survived by her children: Brandon (Tiffany Crain) Johnson of Burbank, CA, Chivas (Kim) Keller of Norwalk, IA, and Emily (Josef) Kadlec of Waterloo, IA; grandchildren: Derrick, Allie, Aubree, and Dallas Keller, and Emerson and Jillian Kadlec; sisters, Connie (Mark Kitrell) DeHaan of Cedar Falls, IA, and Barb (Bill) Clements of Greenwood, IN; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Memorial service will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in Cedar Falls. Visitation 4:00-7:00 p.m. Tuesday at Richardson Funeral Service. Inurnment at Fairview Cemetery in Cedar Falls at a later date.

Memorials may be directed to the Lisa McKinstry Memorial Fund through the Waterloo Schools Foundation, which will support the advancement of the student experience within the Waterloo Community School District and allow students to further their passions, life skills, and other interests to become leaders and innovators of our world.

