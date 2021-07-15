November 14, 1983-July 12, 2021
CEDAR FALLS-Lindsey A. Leiss, 37, of Cedar Falls, died Mon, July 12, 2021, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics of complications of Covid-19. She was born Nov. 14, 1983, in Waterloo the daughter of Kenneth and Vicki Wagner Leiss. She was a 2002 graduate of Waterloo West High School. She worked as an Independent Contractor for Delivery Services in the area. Survived by: her parents, Ken and Vicki Leiss of Waterloo; a son, Keadyn Leiss-Demus of Cedar Falls; a brother, K.J. Leiss of Waterloo; 3 sisters, Jen (Steve) Davis of Cedar Falls, Elizabeth Leiss of Waterloo, Abbie (Scott) Morley of Waterloo; 3 nieces, Ashlyn and Calysta Davis and Natalee Watson; a host of aunt, uncles and cousins; and her faithful companion, Roscoe. Preceded in death by: her maternal grandparents, Lou and Barb Wagner; and paternal grandmother, Wilma Leiss. Services: will be held 11:00 a.m. Tues, July 20, 2021, at Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Chapel. Visitation will be held from 4-6 p.m. Monday and also one hour before the service at the funeral home. A video of the service will be posted to the funeral home website. Memorials: may be directed to the family. Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Chapel is in charge of arrangements 319-233-3146. Online condolences may be left at www.kearnsfuneralservice.com.
