September 1, 1947-March 1, 2021
BEAVERTON, OR-As an outgoing teen, Lindley Gerald Bedard used his theatrical instincts as a high schooler to win a top award for an individual performance in a state-wide play contest. The youngest son of Gerald and Pearl Bedard of La Port City, he died after a long illness at this home in Beaverton, Oregon, comforted by his devoted wife of 35 years and long-time tennis partner, Kim. A 1965 graduate of La Porte City high school, he attended Morningside College, did a stint in the U.S. Army, then completed a Master’s of Fine Arts at University of Oregon.
He is survived by his wife Kim, sisters Mary Ellen Brinkerhoff, Rebecca Brown, and Laurel Bulkely, and brothers Patrick and David.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.