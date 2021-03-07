BEAVERTON, OR-As an outgoing teen, Lindley Gerald Bedard used his theatrical instincts as a high schooler to win a top award for an individual performance in a state-wide play contest. The youngest son of Gerald and Pearl Bedard of La Port City, he died after a long illness at this home in Beaverton, Oregon, comforted by his devoted wife of 35 years and long-time tennis partner, Kim. A 1965 graduate of La Porte City high school, he attended Morningside College, did a stint in the U.S. Army, then completed a Master’s of Fine Arts at University of Oregon.