August 11, 1948-December 20, 2022

SALEM, OR-Linda Wisher, 74, of Salem, OR, passed away on Dec 20, 2022. She was born on Aug 11, 1948 in Waterloo, IA, the eldest daughter of Joseph and Daisy Venz Wisher.

She graduated from Columbus High School in Waterloo, IA in 1966. She received a BA degree, with highest honors from the University of Northern Iowa in 1970.

In 1972, Linda moved to Bend, OR where she took a job with AT&T. She was active in the union, becoming president of the local branch of the CWA in Salem. She also volunteered at the Friends of The Library in Salem and was active in their genealogy department. In retirement, she volunteered at Salem Heights Elementary School.

She traveled to Salt Lake City, England, Germany, and France to research her family history. She enjoyed exploring world culture, traveling to various locations. Her favorite, however, was visiting the Oregon coast with her friends.

Linda is survived by her brother Joe (Renee) of Waverly IA, 2 sisters, Teresa of Ridgeway IA, and Patty of Waterloo IA; 3 nephews Chris, John (Jessica) and Matt Wisher; and numerous great nephews and a great niece.

There will be a mass in her memory in Salem, OR at Queen of Peace Catholic Church on February 2nd at 8:30am, which will be available via livestream. Burial will be in St Mary’s cemetery, North Washington, IA at a later date. Memorials can be made to Friends of the Library, Salem, OR.