CEDAR FALLS-Linda Waldon, of Cedar Falls, died Wednesday evening, November 4, with her family by her side. She was born December 13, 1945 in Chicago, IL, daughter of Ernest and Audra Gilliam. She graduated from Proviso West High School in Chicago in 1963. Linda attended Northern Illinois Univ. in DeKalb, before moving to Dubuque, IA, where she attended the Univ. of Dubuque, graduating with a BA degree in teaching, majoring in History and English. She then moved to Cedar Falls and attended the Univ. of Northern Iowa, earning her MA Degree in English. Linda taught school at Jefferson Jr. High School in Dubuque for five years before moving to Cedar Falls. She taught at Waterloo West High School until her retirement in 2002. Linda was a member of the Waterloo Junior League, Green Scene, President of the Rensselaer Russell House, and a member of PEO. After retirement, Linda worked with Upper Iowa Univ. student teacher program, and was President of the Friends of the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Symphony and on its Board of Directors.