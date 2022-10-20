March 14, 1943-October 18, 2022

CEDAR FALLS-Linda Sue Camarata, 79, of Cedar Falls, died on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at MercyOne Cedar Falls Medical Center. She was born on March 14, 1943 in Gallatin, Missouri, the daughter of Lexie & Ellouise (Beason) Richardson. She was employed with Goodwill Industries as a community trainer. Linda loved her family and always made time with family a priority. Linda loved working with her clients at Goodwill Industries and found her work very meaningful. Linda will be dearly missed by her family and friends.

Survivors include her three sons, Larry (Ronda) Camarata of Cedar Falls, Tim Camarata of Dubuque, and Jeff (Cheryl) Camarata of Waterloo; four grandchildren, Julie (Jesse) Meyer, Ryan Camarata, Jenny (Jordan) Padgett, and Zachary Camarata; seven great-grandchildren, Zaiah, Gunner, Payson, and Hattie Meyer, Devin Camarata, Maya and Moss Padgett; her sister, Cheryl (James) Hicok: two nieces, Brenda (William) Kieper and Carrie Hicok; and four great nieces and nephews, Nathaniel and Abigail Hicok and Daniella and William Kieper.

Linda was preceded in death by her parents and her daughter-in-law, Donna Camarata.

Services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, October 21, 2022 at St. John Lutheran Church in Cedar Falls with burial directly following at Garden of Memories in Waterloo. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, October 20th at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home and one hour prior to the service time at the church. Memorials may be directed to the Special Olympics.