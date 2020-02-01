(1968-2020)
CEDAR FALLS -- Linda Richard, 51, of Cedar Falls, died Jan. 22 at NewAldaya Lifescapes, after a five-year battle with inflammatory breast cancer.
She was born Aug. 5, 1968, in Iowa City, daughter of Bobbie and Peggy (Erpelding) Sinders. She married Donald Richard on Sept. 25, 1992, in Waterloo. He preceded her in death in April 2015.
She graduated from Waterloo East High School in 1986. She received a bachelor's degree in business administration from Hamilton College in 2011, a master's of business administration from Kaplan University in 2013, and a master's in business administration with a concentration in health care management, also from Kaplan. She worked at KWWL from 1988 to 1997 in accounts payable, and at Tri-County Child and Family Development from 2000-2018, also in accounts payable.
Survivors: her parents; two children, Dalvin Richard and Shanice Richard, both of Cedar Falls; and three sisters, Tina Sinders and Carla (Joshua) Graves, both of Cedar Falls; and Darcy (Jonathan) Cutwright of Waterloo.
Preceded in death by: her husband; and maternal and paternal grandparents.
Services: A family and friends gathering will be 1 to 4 p.m. Feb. 9 at the Cedar Falls Recreation Center.
Memorials: to Beyond Pink Team or Cedar Valley Hospice.
