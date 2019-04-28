Linda R. Spaedt

(1943-2019)
WATERLOO — Linda Ruth Spaedt, 75, of Germantown, Tenn., formerly of Waterloo, died Tuesday, April 23, at home.
She was born July 1, 1943, in Grand Rapids, Mich., daughter of Francis and Maisie (Pilotte) Millett. She grew up in Waterloo. On Aug. 29, 1975, she married John W. Spaedt.
Mrs. Spaedt retired from banking after 20 years as vice president of lending.
Survivors: her husband; four daughters, Terri (Mark) Lienhard of Jesup, Kelly Anderson of Louisville, Ky., Debbie Reed-Mennen of Waterloo and Julie (Jeff) Koshke of Buford, Ga.; a son, John (Rebekah) Spaedt of Memphis, Tenn.; 11 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Janis Robinson of Bettendorf and Sally (Lonnie) Darter of Waterloo; and a brother, Dan (Cindy) Millett of Waterloo.
Preceded in death by: her parents; three brothers, Ronnie, Jerome and Tom Millett; and a brother-in-law, Grady Robinson.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 4, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with burial in Mount Olivet Cemetery, both in Waterloo. A private family visitation will be held; public visitation will be for an hour prior to services at the church. Locke Funeral Home is assisting the family, 233-6138.
Memorials: to a charity of the donor’s choice.
Online condolences at www.lockefuneralhome.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.