January 29, 1938-May 30, 2021

CEDAR FALLS-Linda Pierce, 83, died Sunday, May 30, 2021 at her home in Cedar Falls.

She was born January 29, 1938, in Waterloo, IA, the daughter of Edwin and Dorthea Greene Leege. Linda graduated from Cedar Falls High School in 1956 and Gates Business College. On June 9, 1962, she was united in marriage to Merton S. Pierce at First Baptist Church in Waterloo. She was employed as a CNA at the Cedar Falls Lutheran Home for 35 years and then worked at the Western Home Sure Care, retiring on April 1, 2013.

Linda is survived by: her husband of Cedar Falls; two daughters, Tammy (Doug) Haren of Grundy Center and Teresa Pierce of Independence; son, William (Theresa) Pierce of Dunkerton; seven grandsons, eleven great grandchildren; and sister, Carol (EZ) Rice of Prairie City. Preceded in death by: parents; two sisters, Marsha Mae Leege and Jean Rowzee; and great grandson, Nicholas Joseph Pierce.

Services 10:30 AM on Thursday, June 3, 2021 at Prairie Lakes Church, with interment in the Cedar Valley Memorial Gardens; both in Cedar Falls. Visitation will be from 5-7 PM on Wednesday at Richardson Funeral Service also one hour prior to services at the church. Online condolences may be left at: www.richardsonfuneralservice@gmail.com. Memorial contributions may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice or the church.