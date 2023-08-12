July 19, 1941—Aug. 9, 2023

WATERLOO—Linda Morrison, 82, of Waterloo, died Wednesday, August 9, 2023, at Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community in Waverly.

She was born July 19, 1941, in Waterloo, daughter of Harry W. and Ruth E. (Vokes) Hickman. Linda graduated from Waterloo East High School in 1959.

Linda married Richard Morrison on April 21, 1962, at the Little Brown Church in Nashua. He died on July 31, 2021.

Before graduating high school, she worked at Richardson Root Beer in Waterloo, and in a co-op program with Dr. Albert Nesbit DC. she later worked part time for him. She also had worked at Rath Packing, Farmers Insurance, Gast-Bandy-Becker Insurance, and Ken’s Kitchen.

She loved antiquing, gardening, baking, sunsets, and coffee with friends. She loved spending time with her family, and taking her grandchildren to church for Awana, and Sunday School.

Linda was a member of Burton Avenue Baptist Church for over 55 years, where she had taught Sunday School, was a leader in the Awana Program, and served on the Fellowship Committee.

She is survived by her children: Julie Lahmann of Denver, Curtis (Katherine) Morrison, and Joe (Madonna) Morrison‚ both of Waterloo; grandchildren: Samantha (Billy) Little, Ariel (Adam) Woods, Austin (Juel) Maledy, Gabriel Lahmann, Tyler (Ashley Reuter) Morrison, Tony, Lindsey, and Caleb Morrison; and great-grandchild, Bennett Maledy; brothers: Steve (Vickie) Hickman of Lovilia and David Hickman of Garnavillo; and sister-in-law, Linda Hickman of Waterloo.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Richard, two brothers: Larry (Diana) Hickman and Fred Hickman; brother-in-law, Roger Morrison; and two sisters-in-law: Patricia Caughron and Viola Burns

Funeral Services: 10:00 AM Monday, August 14, 2023 at Hagerman Baptist Church in Waterloo, with burial following in Mt. Vernon Township Cemetery. Visitation: 2:00–4:00 PM Sunday, August 13, 2023 at Locke at Tower Park, 4140 Kimball Ave., Waterloo. Memorials may be directed to the family.