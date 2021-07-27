April 22, 1955-July 16, 2021

(First Lady) Linda Michelle Caldwell was born April 22, 1955 to Floyda D. Williams and Morris Overstreet in Dallas, TX. She died July 16, 2021.

Survived by: her husband, Pastor Lovie Caldwell of Waterloo, IA; two daughters, Ashley and Lovisha of Waterloo; two goddaughters, Kriseda Young of Waterloo and Kormassa Akoi of KY; a son, Frederick (Lisa) Hall of Grand Prairie, TX; two sisters, Selma (Bernard) Pereira of Arlington, TX and Rebecca (Andre) Richards of Norfolk, VA; a brother, Steven Wilson of Athens, TX; six grandchildren; and extended family and friends.

Preceded in death by her mother; brother, Larry D. Williams Sr.; grandparents, James and Abbie Robinson; aunts, Claudia and Ann; uncles, James (Sonny) and Elmer; brothers-in-law James and William Caldwell and Larry Washington and sisters-in-law Clementine Malone and Mary Jones.

Services were held 11 am Monday, July 26 at Antioch Baptist Church. Additional Services will be held 11 am Saturday, July 31 at Second Mission Baptist Church, Corsicana, TX with burial in Steen Cemetery, Malakoff, TX. Sanders Funeral Service is assisting the family.