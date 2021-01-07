Linda Mary Winter

September 7, 1956-January 4, 2021
Sumner-Linda M. Winter, 64, of Kansas City, Missouri and formerly of Sumner, Iowa, died Monday, January 4, 2021, with family in their home after a battle with pancreatic cancer.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM, Friday, January 8, 2021, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Sumner with Rev. Donald Komboh celebrating. The Mass will be livestreamed on Becker-Milnes & Rettig Facebook Page. Burial will follow at Mt. Calvary Catholic Cemetery, rural Sumner. Visitation will precede the Mass at the Church on Friday starting at 9:00 AM. A rosary will be recited at 8:45 AM. Linda’s favorite color was purple so all attending the service whether in person or via Facebook are asked to wear purple. Memorials may be made in Linda’s name to Pre-Born International at www.preborn.org. Becker-Milnes Funeral Home in Sumner is assisting Linda’s family. Online condolences may be left at www.beckermilnesrettig.com
Linda Mary, daughter of Martin John and Mary Kay (Rader) Winter was born September 7, 1956, at the New Hampton Hospital. She was baptized and confirmed in the Catholic Faith. Linda received her education in the Sumner Schools and graduated from Sumner High School in 1974. She continued her education at Hawkeye Tech in Waterloo receiving a degree in commercial art. Linda worked for several ad agencies, prior to fulfilling her dream of starting and running Priority Printing & Marketing in Kansas City, since 1994. Linda was a talented entrepreneur, developing her printing business and investing in several real estate properties. She was also a very creative person. She could paint, draw or sew about anything. She was always dressed to the nines and loved shopping, especially for jewelry, shoes, and belts. Linda accomplished many things in her life, but the most important thing to her was being an Aunt.
Linda is survived by her siblings, Patricia (Darryl) Wenthe of Marion, Dennis (Loredana) Winter of Des Moines, Larry (Tina Boesenberg) Winter of Urbana, and Debra (Dan) Callahan of Marion; nieces and nephews, Jeff (Katie) Wenthe, Jennifer (Senica) Fisher and their children Gracelyn, Beckett, and Reid, Dennis Jr. and Linda Winter, Estee and Ellie Winter, and Claire and Cooper Callahan; aunts and uncle, Pauline Rader of Tripoli, Millie Rader of Sumner, Corrinne Meyer of Sumner, and Flora and Ron Hogue of Chesterfield, Missouri; and many cousins, extended family members, and friends.
In addition to her grandparents, she was preceded in death by her parents, and uncles and aunt, Irvin and Evelyn Winter, Walter Rader, Verlynn Rader, Milton “Shorty” Meyer, and Donald Rader.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.