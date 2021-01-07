Linda Mary Winter

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM, Friday, January 8, 2021, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Sumner with Rev. Donald Komboh celebrating. The Mass will be livestreamed on Becker-Milnes & Rettig Facebook Page. Burial will follow at Mt. Calvary Catholic Cemetery, rural Sumner. Visitation will precede the Mass at the Church on Friday starting at 9:00 AM. A rosary will be recited at 8:45 AM. Linda’s favorite color was purple so all attending the service whether in person or via Facebook are asked to wear purple. Memorials may be made in Linda’s name to Pre-Born International at www.preborn.org . Becker-Milnes Funeral Home in Sumner is assisting Linda’s family. Online condolences may be left at www.beckermilnesrettig.com

Linda Mary, daughter of Martin John and Mary Kay (Rader) Winter was born September 7, 1956, at the New Hampton Hospital. She was baptized and confirmed in the Catholic Faith. Linda received her education in the Sumner Schools and graduated from Sumner High School in 1974. She continued her education at Hawkeye Tech in Waterloo receiving a degree in commercial art. Linda worked for several ad agencies, prior to fulfilling her dream of starting and running Priority Printing & Marketing in Kansas City, since 1994. Linda was a talented entrepreneur, developing her printing business and investing in several real estate properties. She was also a very creative person. She could paint, draw or sew about anything. She was always dressed to the nines and loved shopping, especially for jewelry, shoes, and belts. Linda accomplished many things in her life, but the most important thing to her was being an Aunt.