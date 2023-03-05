March 28, 1960-February 15, 2023

Linda Marie Frisbey, age 62, died at Cedar Valley Hospice on February 15, 2023, following a long battle with cancer.

She was born to Marilyn and Melvin Tibbetts on March 28, 1960, and married Dennis Frisbey on December 8, 1981. She has 3 Children and 7 Grandchildren.

Proceeded in death by her husband Dennis Frisbey and father Melvin Tibbetts of Waterloo.

Survived by her 3 children, a son David (Mandy) Frisbey, and two daughters Stacy Frisbey and Amanda Frisbey; her mother Marilyn Tibbetts; two sisters Kristen (Bob) Engelmann and Karen (Wayne) Eckhoff all of Waterloo, IA.

Linda worked for Waterloo Warehouse Inc. for many years. She also installed landscape irrigation and was an equipment operator with her husband Dennis Frisbey. She enjoyed fishing, boating and spending time with family.

A graveside service will be held at the Garden of Memories in Waterloo March 28th at 3pm with a Wake to follow at Jameson’s Public House in Waterloo.

Memorials may be directed to the family.