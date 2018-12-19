Linda Marie Carman lived in Cedar Falls and was 66 years old when she passed away.
She died December 1, 2018, at Unity-Point Health, Allen Hospital in Waterloo, Iowa.
She was born December 5, 1951, in Ottumwa, Iowa, daughter of Vernon Harold Randolph and Cordie Claudine White Randolph.
Linda graduated from Ottumwa High School and worked at John Deere in Ottumwa until 1981, when she transferred to Waterloo John Deere Engine Works. Linda retired from John Deere after 30 years in 2002.
Linda played on the Waterloo Women’s Pool League for over 30 years. She adopted several rescue animals and is greatly missed by her dog, Dozer and her two cats, Hazel and Bandit.
She leaves behind her daughter, Tonya DeeAnne Loeb and son in-law Ryan Loeb; four grandchildren, Ashley Marie Watson and Brianna Sue Watson, Kyle Ryan Loeb and Tyler Ted Loeb; two great-grandchildren, Wesley Hanson and Nikola Hanson; three brothers, Dick Randolph (wife Cheryl), Larry Randolph (wife Mary) and Donald Randolph.
Preceded in death by her parents and her niece, Tammy Randolph.
Services: Linda was cremated, Parrott and Wood Chapel of Memories in Waterloo, Iowa. A Celebration of Life will be planned in the spring.
Memorials may be directed to the family.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.