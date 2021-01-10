March 30, 1952—December 18, 2020
CEDAR FALLS – Linda M. Walton, 68, of Cedar Falls died Friday, December 18th at Allen Memorial Hospital of cancer.
She was born March 30th, 1952 in Cresco, Iowa, daughter of Francis and Rita (Hovey) Walton. Linda graduated from Cresco High School in 1971. Linda spent her adult life cleaning houses.
Survived by: her mother, Rita (Hovey) Walton of Cresco, IA; five sisters: Barbara (Charles) Trouten of Cresco, IA, Mary Lee (Mic) Heimer of Rochester, MN, Julie (Francis) Monthy of Cresco, IA, Becky (Pat) McGee of Cresco, IA, and Susan (Bill) Pierce of Simpsonville, SC; two brothers, David (Ann) Walton of Cresco, IA, and Donnie Walton of Cresco, IA; long-time friends: Karin and Gary Blonigan; and several nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: her father, Francis Walton; brother-in-law; nephew; and significant other, Don Youngblut.
