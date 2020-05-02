Linda M. (Sheets) Williams

Linda was united in marriage to the love of her life, Michael Roy Williams, on August 7, 1971 in Tipton, Iowa. Faith and family were the passions that guided Linda's life. As part of her dedication to the Catholic faith, Linda both sang in the choir and was a member of, St. Mary's Holy Family Parish at St. Gabriel's Church in Reinbeck, Iowa. Linda had a zealous awareness of guardian angels, and an intrinsic desire to connect, interact with and support people. These qualities are what formed the foundation of her love for cashiering at the Cedar Falls Wal-Mart for 36 years and volunteering at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo, Iowa. Linda's devotion to her family was witnessed through her love of hosting family gatherings and in particular spending time with her grandchildren. She also loved cooking, baking, trying new recipes and shopping for her family.