Linda M. Schneider

(1925-2019)
READLYN — Linda Mary Schneider, 93, of Readlyn, died Friday, May 31, at Pinnacle Specialty Care, Cedar Falls.
She was born Aug. 7, 1925, in rural Readlyn, daughter of Gottlob and Meta (Thies) Steinbronn. She attended country school for a few years and the Immanuel Lutheran School in Klinger thru the eighth-grade. Linda worked for various farm families helping care for their children and households. On June 26, 1947, Linda was married to Ervin Schneider at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Readlyn. The couple made their home in Readlyn and rural Fairbank.
She was a homemaker, and later went to work for Wapsie Valley Schools working as a cook in Oran. Linda was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church where she was a member of Ladies Aid.
Survivors: two daughters, Diane (Stephen) Weicken of California, Mo., and Janet (Steve) Luetkenhaus of St. Peters, Mo.; three sons, Wayne (Jan) Schneider of West Des Moines, Gary Schneider of Independence, and Brad Schneider of Waterloo; nine grandchildren, Justin (Ragan) Schneider, Ryan Luetkenhaus, Whitney (Jeromy) Beaty, Rachel (Craig) Vogler, Eric Luetkenhaus, Rebekah (Daniel) Gerlt, Angela (Erick) Roe, Trevor Schneider, and Alex Schneider; seven great-grandchildren, Tanna, Daniel, Adelaide, Lillian, Adelaide, Eleanor, and William; two sisters, Marlys (Russell) Bennett of Rochelle, Ill., and Mary Hoppenworth of Belvidere, Ill.; and three sisters-in-law, Ruth Steinbronn of Waterloo, Ann Steinbronn of Monticello, Minn., and Florence Anderson of Harlingen, Texas.
Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband in 2006; and four brothers, Paul, Adolph, Edwin, and Reuben Steinbronn.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 7, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Readlyn, with burial in the church cemetery. Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 6, at the church. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Readlyn is assisting the family, 279-3551.
Memorials: to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church or the Lutheran Hour.
Online condolences at www.kaisercorson.com.
She enjoyed taking care of her grandchildren, spending time with family, and attending family reunions. She loved the outdoors where she spent time in her garden and tending to her flower beds. Linda always had a kind word for everyone and will be remembered for her concern for others.
