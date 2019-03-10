Try 3 months for $3
Linda M. Niebergall

(1949-2019)

ELK RUN HEIGHTS — Linda M. Niebergall, 69, of Elk Run Heights, died at home Feb. 9.

She was born June 27, 1949, in Oelwein, daughter of Paul and Beverly Wilson Bartz. She married Wayne Thomas, and they later divorced. She married Gerald H. Niebergall on Nov. 15, 1980, in Waterloo.

Linda was a homemaker.

Survived by: her husband; a son, James David Thomas; a daughter, Jenifer Lyn (Thomas) Frost; a son-in-law, Gerald Frost; a special niece, Richelle Neal; grandchildren, Bryce and Leah Frost, Micheal (Bobbie) Champion, Connor, Camrin and Elizabeth Peyton; five sisters, Carol Clever, Alice Erickson, Luann Carlson, Denise Neal and Diann Metsale; and a brother, Russell Bartz.

Preceded in death by: her parents; a niece, Tresa Hawbaker; and a granddaughter, Bella Tambernino.

Celebration of Life: 1 p.m. Sunday, March 17, at Countryside Vineyard Church in Evansdale. Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway assisted the family.

Condolences may be left at www.hagartywaycyhoffgrarup.com.

