Linda M. Myers
April 16, 1946 - October 3, 2020
Linda M. Myers, 74, of La Porte City, formerly of Evansdale, died Sat., Oct. 3, 2020 surrounded by her family of natural causes. She was born April 16, 1946 in Waterloo, daughter of Virgil Sr. & Marion (Scott) Marvets. She married Gary Myers in 1968; he preceded her in death in 1971. She married Raymond Peil; he preceded her in death on Sept. 1, 1985. She worked as a clerk at Kwik Star for 22 years until retiring in 2010. She enjoyed BINGO, Tetris, puzzles, & coloring. Above all, she loved her family & treasured time with them. She made a blanket for each of her grandchildren. Survived by 3 sons, Kevin (Karol) Marvets of Frederika, Randall (Tammy) Marvets Sr. of Evansdale & Todd (Rhonda) Myers of Waterloo; 2 daughters, Kim Marvets of Waterloo & Dawn (Mike Ender) Myers of Elk Run Heights; 18 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; 3 brothers, Stan Scott & William (Aggie) Marvets both of Evansdale & Dennis Helgeson of Case Beer Heights; 2 sisters, Barbara (Homz) Lord of CO & Lori (Mike) Ingram of Evansdale; & sister-in-law, Kathy Marvets of Evansdale. Preceded in death by her parents; husbands; 2 sons, Mark Marvets & Williams Myers; & brother, Virgil Marvets, Jr. Memorial service: 11:00 am on Fri., Oct. 16, 2020 at Kearns Funeral Service. Visitation: One hour prior to services. Burial: Garden of Memories. Memorials: to the family. www.KearnsFuneralService.com
