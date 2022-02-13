June 24, 1946-February 10, 2022

CEDAR FALLS-Linda Louise Rundall, 75, of Cedar Falls, passed away on February 10, 2022 at Sunrise Hill Care and Rehab Center in Traer, Iowa after a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease.

Linda was born on June 24th, 1946 to Esther Davis in Centerville, IA. She was raised by her adopted parents, Mel and Blanche Park. She graduated from Newton High School in 1964.

Linda married her husband Alan of 55 years in 1966 and moved to Cedar Falls where they resided and raised two children, Todd and Tanner.

Linda lived to help others. She spent most of her career as a Paraeducator with Area Education Agency 267 where she helped countless students with special needs. She also worked at Cedar Valley Veterinary Center and taught preschool. She was passionate about caring for animals and never met a dog she didn’t love.

Linda was preceded in death by her parents and her half-brother Jerry, Pearson. She is survived by her husband Alan of Cedar Falls, her son Todd (JoDee) of Bend Oregon, her son Tanner (Toni) of Cedar Park, TX, and her three grandsons, Elijah, Liam, and Luke.

Visitation will be held at Richardson Funeral Service in Cedar Falls, IA on Wednesday, February 16th at 10:00 am followed by a graveside service at Fairview Cemetery at 11:00. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Cedar Bend Humane Society. Online condolences may be left at: www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.