Linda Lou Stroud

July 20, 1946-November 6, 2020

WAVERLY-Linda Lou Stroud, 74, of Waverly, died Friday, November 6, at home.

Linda was born on July 20, 1946 in New Hampton, the daughter of William and Opal (Stevenson) Nichols.

Linda attended Janesville High school where she graduated in 1964. She also attended Gates business school, where she graduated in 1964.

Linda was married to James F. Stroud on May 27, 1965, at the Janesville Methodist Church in Janesville, IA. They lived in various places throughout the country as Jim served in the US Air Force, including Nebraska, Arkansas, Colorado and Alaska. They settled in Iowa after Jim's honorable discharge in 1971 and eventually built a home on an acreage outside of Waverly where they raised their 4 children.

Linda ran a furniture upholstery business with her twin sister out of her home for several years, which was aptly named Linda's Upholstery.

She later spent time working for the City of Waverly, and also worked for Hy-Vee in Waverly.