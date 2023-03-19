Linda Lea Smith

December 31, 1944-March 14, 2023

CEDAR FALLS-Linda Lea Smith, 78 of Cedar Falls, passed away on March 14, 2023, at Oak Park Estates Assisted Living and Memory Care.

Linda was born December 31, 1944, in Osage, IA. Linda was raised in Osage by her mother, Bethel Staff Durby, and her father, Olaf Staff. She also loved spending time with her grandparents, Gersham and Nettie Lashbrook, also of Osage. She later enjoyed relationships with her step-father, Marlo Durby, whom Bethel married in 1979, and his children and their families.

Linda moved to Cedar Falls to attend college at the University of Northern Iowa. It was there, at a fraternity/sorority party, that she met her husband of nearly 57 years, Richard L. (Dick) Smith. Linda and Dick married in Osage on July 10, 1966, and Linda received her B.A. in Elementary Education the following spring. Linda and Dick grew their family with two daughters: Lisa Schumacher of Steamboat Springs, Colorado, and Shelley Lauritsen (Ken) of Cedar Falls.

Linda was a stay-at-home mom for Lisa and Shelley while they were growing up, leading their Girl Scout troops, Bible Studies, and always opening her home and heart to their friends. She took great care of Dick, kept everything in their house running smoothly, and later helped out part-time with the family business, Smitty's Tire & Appliance.

Linda was a woman of strong faith, hard work, and commitment, and she lived those qualities out by being a member, volunteer and leader in her church, Nazareth Lutheran in Cedar Falls, where she served in a variety of ways from President of the Church Women to Church Council to 3 year old Sunday School teacher.

Linda was also involved as a volunteer and in leadership in many community organizations, including the University of Northern Iowa Alumni Association, the Panther Scholarship Fund, Cedar Falls School Board, Friends of the Library, TTT Civic Organization, and 19th Century Club. Linda, Dick, and daughter Shelley all graduated from UNI with education degrees, so she and Dick established a scholarship to be awarded each year to a student pursuing an education major.

In between all of these things, Linda, Dick, Lisa and Shelley were able to enjoy many years together traveling to the Fort Myers, Florida area for spring breaks. Eventually, Linda and Dick purchased a condo, where they made many friends and enjoyed the sunshine for 32 years. And when she could find the time, Linda loved nothing more than curling up with a good book. Her daughter Lisa is forever grateful to her mom for passing on her love of a good story.

Linda loved her friends and was blessed with a life-long community of women that she laughed with, cried with, played bridge with (or didn't), that supported and cared for each other for many years. Linda's family is very, very thankful for those women, but not as thankful as Linda was. She also kept in touch with and still attended many events with her classmates from Osage, some of whom also remained very dear friends her entire life.

Linda was a loving and committed wife, mother, community member, and friend. Alzheimer's took her far too soon, and we will miss her so much, but we also celebrate that she is free from her imperfect brain and body and home in Heaven with her Savior, Jesus Christ.

Linda is survived by her husband, Dick; daughters, Lisa and Shelley; son-in-law, Ken; her four grandchildren: Sam, Colt, Anna, and Clay; brother, Marty (Karen) Staff of Glen Ellyn, Illinois; sister, Mary B. Lehman of Marion; stepsisters, Cindy (Craig) Haugsdal and Trisha (Jerry) Dahl; stepbrother, Tony (Leontine) Durby; and numerous nieces and nephews and their families. Linda is preceded in death by her mother, Bethel Durby; her father, Olaf Staff; and her stepfather, Marlo Durby.

Linda's Visitation will be Thursday, March 23rd from 5 -7:00 pm at Dahl Van Hove Schoof Funeral Home. Her Funeral Service will be held at Nazareth Lutheran Church on Friday, March 24, at 10:30 a.m., with a lunch reception to follow. Memorials may be directed to Nazareth Lutheran Church in Cedar Falls or the Cedar Falls Public Library and Condolences may be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.