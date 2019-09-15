(1949-2019)
CLARKSVILLE — Linda Lahr, 70, of Clarksville, Iowa died Friday September 13, 2019 of natural causes while in hospice in Rochester, MN.
Linda lived in Clarksville, IA, most of her adult life. She was employed as a cashier at Regal Liquor for several years. She retired from her position to care for her aging parents until their death. She enjoyed reading, watching the Green Bay Packers play football on Sundays and spending time with her 3 grandchildren. She loved her pets, always keeping at least one or two cats as her companions. She was very proud of her impressive owl collection of 40+ years. She lived with her son for a year in Atlanta, GA and later moved to Rochester, MN with her sister Lisa Strom until she passed. She had an active social life and many friends. She touched the hearts of almost everyone that she met with her positive and welcoming spirit. She was very loved and will be missed.
She is survived by her only child, Damion Strom (LaToya) of Atlanta, GA; 3 granddaughters: Genesis (21), Dai (14) and London (13); two sisters Debbie Smith (Walter) of Ames, IA, and Lisa Strom of Rochester, MN.
She is preceded in death by her husband Max Lahr, father Donald Strom and mother Ruth Strom.
A funeral service will be Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at 10:30 AM in River Park Chapel at Macken Funeral Home in Rochester, MN, with Rev. Brian Kenner, Sr. officiating. Visitation will be Monday, September 16 from 4:30—6:30 PM in River Park Chapel at Macken Funeral Home, and will continue one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment will be at Harlington Cemetery in Waverly, IA. Online condolences are welcome at www.mackenfuneralhome.com.
