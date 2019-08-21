Linda L. Walther

(1948-2019)
CEDAR FALLS — Linda Laurine Swanson Walther, 71, of Cedar Falls, died Friday, Aug. 16, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo.
She was born July 14, 1948, in Cedar Falls, the daughter of Loren and Grace (Smart) Swanson. She married Gary Goetsch in Waterloo, and they later divorced. She married Dan Gerike in Cedar Falls, and they later divorced. Linda then married Ron Walther on Sept. 17, 2005, at the Little Brown Church near Nashua.
Linda was a graduate of Cedar Falls High School and worked at Woolworths Department Store and later Cooks Department Store in Waterloo. Linda also worked at Santa Claus Industries, now the Home Shopping Network. She also worked at Waverly Plastics, Comfort Care, cleaned homes and was a team leader and contractor for a corn detasseling crew.
Survived by: her husband; four sons, Chris Goetsch of Benton County, Brian (Erica) Goetsch of Waterloo, Charlie Gerike of Cedar Falls and Brad (Donald) Gerike of Manchester; a daughter, Spring (Eric) Hansen of Waterloo; six grandchildren, Brandon, Skye, Emily, Zander, Rayne and Laci; three great-grandchildren, Max, Jaxton and Finley; two brothers, Loren Swanson of Waterloo and Bernard “Buster” Swanson of California; and two sisters, Bonnie Lehman of Shell Rock and Melodee Dalrymple of Sun City, Ariz.
Preceded in death by: her parents; a sister, Bernie Lehman; four brothers, Bob, Gary, Willard and Donald Swanson, and three stillborn infant children.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, at North Cedar Church of the Nazarene in Cedar Falls. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home, Cedar Falls, and for an hour before services at the church on Saturday.
Memorials in lieu of flowers: may be directed to the family.
Online condolences may be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.
