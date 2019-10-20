(1952-2019)
WATERLOO — Linda Lou Gericke, 67, of Waterloo, died Friday, Oct. 18, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital of natural causes.
She was born June 27, 1952, in Dubuque, daughter of Robert and Elsie Koch Bradley. Linda married Randall W. Gericke on Aug. 18, 1973, in Dubuque.
She graduated from Dubuque Senior High School in 1970. Linda was a seamstress and altered many dresses, work uniforms, and other garments of all kinds for several years.
Survived by: her husband; a son, Andre “Andy” (Lyndsie) Gericke of Waukee; a daughter, Mara Gericke of Round Lake‚ Ill.; three grandchildren, Cameron Rhines and Koye and Kenna Gericke; two brothers, Robert “Bob” (Betty) Bradley of Grand Rapids‚ Mich., and Greg “Jeep” (LuAnn) Bradley of Dubuque; a sister, Jan (Robert) Reuskens of Des Moines; and a brother-in-law, Joel Gericke of Waterloo.
You have free articles remaining.
Preceded in death by: her parents.
Memorial visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, at Locke Funeral Home, Waterloo.
Memorials in lieu of flowers: to the Waterloo Bowling Association.
Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralHome.com.
Linda had a great love for her grandchildren, a passion for watching the Iowa Hawkeyes and Chicago Cubs. She was an avid bowler, and she and Randy were directors of concessions at Waterloo Memorial Stadium for 13 years.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.