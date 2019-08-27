Linda L. Christopher-Vanderhart

JESUP — Linda Lou (Kruse) Christopher-Vanderhart, 74, of Jesup, IA died on Tuesday August 20, 2019 at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo, IA.
Linda was born on April 26, 1945 in Fairmont, MN, the daughter of Earl M. and Fern C. (Pew) Kruse. She married Emil James Tresnak in February 1965; they divorced in 1979. She married Allan Wayne Vanderhart in August 1985 in Independence, IA.
She graduated from Fairmont Senior High School in 1963 with top academic honors. Throughout high school she performed in many musical groups on stage and television, as well as two performances with the Minnesota All-State Choir. She attended Nebraska Christian College, Norfolk, NE, for one year prior to the marriage, later moving to Omaha, NE and Chariton, IA. She obtained her Associates of Arts degree from Indian Hills Community College in 1977 and was named to the Dean’s list nine consecutive semesters. She attended Northeast Missouri State University, Kirksville, MO where she tutored in psychology and statistics, was initiated into Psi Chi (the National Honor Society in Psychology) and was named to the National Dean’s List of Outstanding Students, comprised of the top ½% of all 1979 college graduates in the United States. She graduated Summa Cum Laude from NMSU in May 1979 with a BA in psychology. She graduated from the University of Iowa College of Law and in 1984 obtained her Master of Social Work degree from there also.
From 1983 until 1985 she was employed as a psychotherapist at Gerard of Iowa, Mason City. She worked at the Northeast Iowa Mental Health Center in Oelwein and at Adult, Child and Family Mental Health Associates in Waterloo before establishing a private practice in 1987 at Cedarloo Psychiatric Associates, Waterloo, IA. In the 1990s she also taught adult education classes at Hawkeye Community College. In 1999, she retired due to disability.
She held office/membership in numerous community service organizations and was an organist at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Chariton, IA, from 1971-1978. She held professional memberships in the National Association of Social Workers, The International Association of Play Therapy and the Family and Children’s Service League of Waterloo, IA. She was certified by the Association of Certified Social Workers, licensed by the state of Iowa as a Licensed Independent Social Worker, certified by the National Board of Cognitive Behavioral Therapists and held a Certified Forensic Counselor’s Endorsement. She served as a board member of Family and Children’s Council 1998-1999.
Following her retirement, she was a member of the Jubilee and Resurrection Choirs at St. John’s Catholic Church in Independence, IA, was a member of the church’s prayer line, Blessings Prayer Group, made banners for the church’s liturgical year, and wrote Reflections for weekly Sunday Masses. She belonged to the Jesup Prayer Shawl Ministry and the St. John/St. Patrick’s Prayer Shawl Ministry. She attended ecumenical bible study group in Independence.
You have free articles remaining.
Her family came first; always in her heart and she loved family get-togethers for any occasion. She said she wanted to be known as the granny who brought cookies to gatherings. She was an avid gardener, skilled needlecrafter, and loved traveling, making cards, her pet cats, blonde jokes, and finding peace at the cabin on Lake Superior. Her faith and marriage to Allan were the center of her life.
Linda is survived by her husband, Allan, Jesup, IA, two sons; Rick (Chris) Tresnak, Dysart, IA, and Ryan (Patty) Tresnak, Vinton, IA; two stepchildren, Josh (Jody) Vanderhart, St. Paul, MN, and Courtney (Nick Pottratz) McKibbin, Waukee, IA; six grandchildren, Cassandra Irwin, Bradley Tresnak, Amanda Tresnak, Sean Vanderhart, Lucas Vanderhart, and Colin Vanderhart, three step-grandchildren, Matt Smalley, Andy Roster, and Kaylee Roster; four great grandchildren, Vincent, Hadassah, Solomon, and Emmett Irwin; a brother David Kruse, Fairmont, MN, and a niece and nephew.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday August 30, 2019 at 10:30 AM at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Winthrop, IA, with Rev. David Beckman Officiating. A Visitation will be held from 4 PM until 7 PM on Thursday August 29, 2019 at the Reiff Family Center in Independence, IA.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to Heifer International 1 World Avenue, Little Rock, AR 72202, or to the Unbound Charity 1 Elmwood Ave. Kansas City, KS 66103
To leave an online condolence please go to www.reifffamilycenter.com under obituaries.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.