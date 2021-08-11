Linda Koleno, 74, of Cedar Falls & formerly Dunkerton, died Sun., Aug. 8, 2021. She was born Oct. 15, 1946 in Waverly, daughter of Ronald & Mary (Karns) Homann. She graduated from Waverly Shell Rock High School in 1965. She received a bachelor’s degree in Social Work & Women’s Studies from UNI and a Master’s Degree in Social Work from the U of I. She married James Koleno March 19, 1976, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Waverly; he died Sept. 18, 2019. Linda worked as a Social Worker at Allen Hospital from 1999 to 2009. Her faith was everything to her, she was a member of Orchard Hill Church, and was active in a Bible study group with her friends. Linda was strong willed and a fighter with a bigger heart than most. She loved to fish, be outdoors, garden (but hated to weed). Survived by her sons, Michael (Mary) Raymer of McAlester, OK & Patrick (Kate) Raymer of Estacada, OR; daughter, Brooke (Licon Opperman) Koleno of New Hartford; 7 grandchildren, Mariana & Maria Carillo, and Nick, Brandon, Britton, Taylor & Chase Raymer; and great-granddaughter, Aurora Raymer. Preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, Brent Koleno; grandson, Paxton Miller; sister, Judith Homann; & brother, Ronald Homann. Memorial Services at 10:00 am on Sat., Aug. 14, 2021 at Orchard Hill Church in Cedar Falls. visitation one hour prior to the service. Memorials to Orchard Hill Church. Visit www.LockeFuneralHome.com