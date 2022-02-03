October 24, 1947-February 1, 2022

JESUP-Linda K. Lindquist, 74 years old, of Jesup, IA, died on Tuesday, February 1, 2022, peacefully at her home in Jesup, after a long battle with cancer.

Funeral Services will be 10:00 a.m.—Saturday, February 5, 2022, at the First Presbyterian Church, Jesup. Burial will be at the St. Joseph Cemetery, Elkader, IA.

Visitation will be 4:00 p.m.—7:00 p.m., Friday, February 4th, at White Funeral Home, Jesup. Memorials will be directed to the church and to the Aaron Berns Memorial Scholarship Fund at Truman State University, Kirksville, MO, which honors Linda’s late son, Aaron Berns.

Linda Kay Cummings was born, October 24, 1947, in West Union, IA, the daughter of Hubert Ramus Cummings and Darlene (Nottnagel) Cummings. She graduated with the Valley High School class of 1965, where she excelled in her activities including basketball, track, and speech. She married Gregory Berns in 1967 and to this union two sons were born, Jeffrey and Aaron. The couple later divorced. On June 29, 1996, she married Timothy Joe Lindquist, in Jesup, where the couple have made their home together for 25 years.

Linda worked for the United States Postal Service and built her career in multiple communities, retiring as the PostMaster in Jesup. Linda liked to be active. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church. She loved animals, flowers, and fashion. She liked to read, participate in triathlons and she loved to travel. Tim and Linda, enjoyed wintering in Texas and traveling to many states and different countries in their retirement. Most of all, Linda was a giver. She gave her time and talents to many. After losing her son, Aaron, in a car accident, she would help other grieving moms, by sharing her experiences with them and comforting them through their time of loss. She would also share her experiences with cancer, oftentimes just listening to others share their stories. Her smiles and presence will be missed.

Linda is survived by her husband, Tim Lindquist of Jesup, IA; three children, Jeffrey (Sharla) Berns, Ridgeway, IA, Chad Lindquist of Waterloo, IA, and Charlene (Brandon) Bunger of South Carolina; seven grandchildren; and one great grandchild; also, her six brothers and sisters, Karen Schaffer of Davenport, IA, Hubert Duane (Donna) Cummings of Reno, NV, Thomas (Lenna) Cummings of Clermont, IA, Marie Beckwith of Mesa, AZ, Terry (Danice) Cummings of Clermont, IA, Deving (Kathy) Cummings of Cedar Rapids, IA; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; and one son, Aaron Thomas Berns.

Online condolences may be placed at www.White-MtHope.com. The funeral will be livestreamed on the White Funeral Home—Mt. Hope Cemetery Facebook page, which can be found here. White Funeral Home, Jesup, IA is in charge of arrangements.