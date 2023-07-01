October 20, 1948-June 28, 2023

WATERLOO-Linda Joyce passed away June 28th at her home surrounded by her family after a brief, but courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.

Linda Joyce Gomez was born in waverly on October 20th to her parents Ernest and Maxine Watts Poock. Linda grew up in Iowa but followed her dream of being a teacher and went to college at Concordia College in St. Paul, Minnesota and later went on to graduate and teach in Kansas City, Missouri

While in Missouri, Linda met the love her life, Carlos A. Gomez; as her and Carlos moved around the country for different teaching jobs, their family grew. Linda and Carlos brought Jason, Nicholas, Jarod, Michael , (triplets who died in infancy) Nick, and Jeremy into this world. Linda went on to teach at numerous schools with her husband and most recently at Immanuel Lutheran until her well deserved retirement in 2010.

Throughout her retirement she spent her time with her grandchildren, who she cherished the most, her children and in-laws, and her precious kitty, Jefe. Linda also loved playing the organ and the piano and even shared her talents with her grandchildren; she played numerous duets along some of them during their piano recitals. Linda also played for her church and many came out just to hear her play and many shared she was the reason why church was so amazing.

Linda was truly devoted to God as she was involved in many church groups.

You could always find Linda in the kitchen trying out new recipes for her family to test and making treats that they loved the most, and even taught those she loved how to cook and bake. Linda was also highly influenced by her husband and was a die hard Chiefs and Royals fan and never missed a game on TV or in person and was even asked to play the organ for the Royals.

Linda survived by her children, Jason (Stephanie) of waterloo, Nick (David) Urbandale, and Jermey (Jen) of Cedar rapids, eight grandchildren, Jordyn, Jalynn, Jaryn, Jayna, Jacy, Kaden, Carter, and Cason; her sister Connie (Darell) Meyer of Dunkerton.

Linda proceeded in death by her husband Carlos, her parents Ernest and Maxine, her triplet babies Nicholas Jarod and Michael, her two sisters Audrey Strottmann and Beverly Hesse; her infant brother, Larry, and a niece and nephew.

Services: 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 7, at Immanuel Lutheran Church with inurnment at Garden of Memories Cemetery. Public visitation from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, July 6, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway. Visitation also one hour prior to the service on Friday at the church.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to Immanuel Lutheran Church Building Fund or Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (PANCAN).

