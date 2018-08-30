Beautiful inside and out, devoted, loving, inspirational overcomer. These words describe Linda Jean Schreurs who went to her eternal reward in heaven on August 28, 2018 following a long-term, spirited battle with pancreatic cancer. She was also an amazing wife, mother, grandmother, intercessor, and friend to many.
Born the eldest daughter of Gunner and Dellrose Jakobsen in Waterloo, IA, Linda had an early spiritual calling upon her life. Responding to that, she attended St. Benedict’s in Minnesota as a young lady of fifteen years old planning to enter a contemplative order of the Catholic Church. As individual faith journeys take unknown turns, she later returned home but knew she was called to a lifetime of prayer.
Linda married the love of her life, Michael in 1972. Faith, family, friends and many interesting travels were part of their journey. She was involved in the early stages of Strategic America while serving on the company board over the years. Linda’s career also included early stints in radio and television talent.
As an intercessor, Linda had many prayerful conversations with the Lord. On one occasion, she heard Him say, “Ask me for 500,000 souls from Iowa.” Startled, she received it and over the years prayed for that. It has become a widespread prayer among many Christians across the state.
Her ministry career included serving as Women’s Ministry Director at a large church in Des Moines. She founded Intimacy with God Ministries from which she hosted conferences, retreats, and authored monthly journals and books and CD’s. She chronicled visits and prayer at each of Iowa’s 99 county courthouses in Words Aptly Spoken, along with other writings. She inspired thousands to pursue their own faith journey with passion.
Linda leaves an everlasting legacy of love for Christ and her family including husband, Michael, daughters Celine (Marcus) Weaver, Sarah (Patrick) Green, and Claire (Bryn) Clarke as well as 9 beautiful and cherished grandchildren.
Visitation will be at Hamilton’s Funeral Home on Westown Parkway in West Des Moines on August 31 from 4 to 7 p.m. Celebration of Life services will be held at Heartland Church in Ankeny on September 1 at 10 a.m.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Intimacy of God Ministries to fund the Pacem In Terris hermitage project or Pancreatic Cancer Action Network.
