 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Linda Jean Greer

  • 0
Linda Jean Greer

July 15,1952-April 19,2022

Linda Jean Greer, age 69, daughter of Joe D Leavy and Bessie Mae Leavy, departed this life on April 19th, 2022. Linda Jean was born on July 15th, 1952 in Mississippi. Visitation will be at Corinthian Missionary Baptist Church 4 to 6 p.m. on Friday and Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday there as well. Linda received her GED in Iowa, while working and taking care of her three boys. Linda was also a foster Mom, caring for kids of all ages. Linda loved taking care of them. She showed them countless love and affection. Linda was thrilled to be making a difference in the kids lives. Linda enjoyed Bingo with her friends, I can still remember the announcer saying “that’s a mighty good bingo”, when Mom would win. Linda also enjoyed family get togethers and also making her famous sweet potatoe pies that we all loved. Linda also attended church. She was a member of Gift of Life. Linda loved the Lord. Linda leaves behind to Cherish her memories, her three sons, David Lee Greer Sr, Darron Greer Sr. and Daniel Lee Greer Sr. Three brothers, Edward Leavy, Jimmy Leavy and Joe Leavy. Six sisters, Gloria Bates, Callie Leavy, Debra Phillips, Sherrie Landfair, Erica Johnson and Terica Leavy. She was proceeded in death by her parents, two brothers, Henry C. Wilson and Curtis Leavy. And one infant. Memorials may be sent to Greer Funeral Home at 710 Logan Ave.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

What to do if you can't afford a wedding gift

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News