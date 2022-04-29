Linda Jean Greer, age 69, daughter of Joe D Leavy and Bessie Mae Leavy, departed this life on April 19th, 2022. Linda Jean was born on July 15th, 1952 in Mississippi. Visitation will be at Corinthian Missionary Baptist Church 4 to 6 p.m. on Friday and Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday there as well. Linda received her GED in Iowa, while working and taking care of her three boys. Linda was also a foster Mom, caring for kids of all ages. Linda loved taking care of them. She showed them countless love and affection. Linda was thrilled to be making a difference in the kids lives. Linda enjoyed Bingo with her friends, I can still remember the announcer saying “that’s a mighty good bingo”, when Mom would win. Linda also enjoyed family get togethers and also making her famous sweet potatoe pies that we all loved. Linda also attended church. She was a member of Gift of Life. Linda loved the Lord. Linda leaves behind to Cherish her memories, her three sons, David Lee Greer Sr, Darron Greer Sr. and Daniel Lee Greer Sr. Three brothers, Edward Leavy, Jimmy Leavy and Joe Leavy. Six sisters, Gloria Bates, Callie Leavy, Debra Phillips, Sherrie Landfair, Erica Johnson and Terica Leavy. She was proceeded in death by her parents, two brothers, Henry C. Wilson and Curtis Leavy. And one infant. Memorials may be sent to Greer Funeral Home at 710 Logan Ave.