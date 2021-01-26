June 9, 1947-January 23, 2021

Linda J. (Soules) Meyer, 73, of Oelwein, Iowa, passed away on Saturday morning, January 23, 2021 at Oelwein Health Care Center in Oelwein, Iowa.

Funeral Service: 10:30 A.M. Friday, January 29, 20201 at Peace Lutheran Church, Oelwein, with Rev. Michael Holmen officiating. Visitation: 4:30 P.M. to 7:30 P.M. Thursday at the Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home, Oelwein and for one hour before the service at the church on Friday. Interment: Woodlawn Cemetery, Oelwein, Iowa. A Memorial Fund has been established for Peace Lutheran Church & Paralyzed Veterans of America. Condolences may be directed to: Michael Meyer, 2216 South 12th Avenue West, Newton, Iowa 50208. Online obituary at www.jamisonschmitzfuneralhome.com Those in attendance are required to wear a mask and social distance.

Linda Jane Soules was born on June 9, 1947, in Independence, Iowa, the daughter of Richard Lavern & Marjorie Jane (Halford) Soules. She graduated from Oelwein High School, NIACC and then UNI in 1970.

On June 8, 1968, she was united in marriage to Kenneth William Meyer in Stanley, Iowa. Linda taught at Stanley Elementary and Wings Park Elementary in Oelwein.

She is preceded in death by her parents Richard & Marjorie (Halford) Soules, her brother Dick Soules, her sister-in-law Ellen Meyer, and her nephew Josh Meyer. Left to hold Linda dear in their hearts is her son Michael Meyer of Newton, her granddaughters Molly and Macy Meyer, sister Penni (Kenny) Leonard of Elkader, sister Julianne (Charlie) Mason of Marquette, brother Jeff (Michelle) Soules of Stanley, brother-in-law Ron Meyer of Whittemore and many admired nieces and nephews.