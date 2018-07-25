MAYNARD — Linda Jessica (Usher) Hurst, 73, of Maynard, died at home Monday, July 23, of cancer.
She was born July 17, 1945, in Charles City, daughter of Allen “Jack” and Dorothy (Wood) Usher. Linda was married and divorced having three daughters from that marriage. Then in 1996 she married David Hurst.
She graduated from Nashua High School in 1963. She worked at MHI in Independence and retired in 2009.
Survived by: her husband; three daughters, Tara Beau (Dave Covault), April Buss and Shana (Buss-Reuter) (Matt) Seastrand, all of Independence; two stepdaughters, Tami (Nick) Ollinger of Kalona and Traci (Eric) Clark of Jesup; eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; four brothers, Ervin (Pat) Usher of Camp Wood, Texas, Larry (Jean) Usher of Ionia, Robert (Carol) Usher of Waverly and Rod (Kim) Usher of Charles City; and two sisters, Lois Kloft of Mayer, Ariz., and Jan (Jim) Fisher of Kansas City, Mo.
Preceded in death by: her parents; grandparents; and an infant grandson.
Celebration of Life: noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 4, at the Oelwein Community Plaza, 25 W. Charles St., Oelwein.
Memorials: may be directed to the family at 320 1st St. N., Maynard 50655 or Linda Hurst Memorial Fund at Maynard Savings Bank in Maynard.
Linda enjoyed spending time with her dogs, her diet Coke, chocolate, going out to eat and Amish shopping with her girls. She loved feeding all the birds in her backyard plus watching the geese raise babies year after year. She was known for planting flowers/gardening, stained glass, reading, baking and sewing.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.