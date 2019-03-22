(1942-2019)
WATERLOO — Linda Jo Faga, 76, of Waterloo, formerly of Cedar Falls and Casey, died Thursday, March 21, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo.
She was born Sept. 16, 1942, in Jefferson, daughter of George and Josephine (Howard) Eddy. Following the death of her mother on the day of Linda’s birth, her father married Rosa Jacobsen in 1944. Linda married Jack Faga on May 4, 1963, at All Saints Catholic Church in Stuart. He preceded her in death in September 2002.
Linda and her husband farmed between Adair and Casey. She also worked at the Adair-Casey School, Adair Health Center, Country Blooms and the Lalley House Bed and Breakfast. Later, she moved to Cedar Falls where she worked as the secretary at American Martyrs Retreat House and in the cafeteria at St. Patrick School. Linda volunteered for the Festival of Trees and at St. Stephen Catholic Campus Church. In 2017, Linda moved to Landmark Commons in Waterloo.
Survived by: a daughter, Susie (Mark) Sigwarth of Cedar Falls; two sons, Steve (Melissa) Faga and Mike (Kelly) Faga, both of Waverly; her mother, Rosa Eddy of Greenfield; six grandchildren, Maddy, Conner and Josie Faga, Jonathan and Tyler Sigwarth and Joshua Faga; two brothers, Kenneth (Kim) Eddy of Greenfield and Dennis (Pat) Eddy of Stuart; three sisters-in-law, Mary Jensen of Greenfield, Colleen Hurd of Huxley and Ev Faga of Story City; and several cousins, nieces, nephews and special friends.
Preceded in death by: her husband; her father; her birth mother, Josephine; her father and mother-in-law, Dick and Loretta Faga; her sister-in-law, Jan Eddy; and two brothers-in-law, Ray Jensen and Jim Faga.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 25, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Cedar Falls. Visitation will be 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday, March 24, at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home, with a 3 p.m. rosary service. Visitation will also be one hour before services at the church. The committal service will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 26, at Sunnyhill Cemetery in Adair.
Memorials: may be directed to the American Martyrs Retreat House in Cedar Falls or Cedar Valley Hospice.
Condolences may be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.
She was known for her “famous cinnamon rolls” that she baked each week for Barn Happy and for family and friends. Linda loved spending time with her six grandkids and made each of them feel extra special.
