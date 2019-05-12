Linda (Glenda) McFarland

Linda (Glenda) Faye McFarland, 73, from Waterloo, passed away on Tuesday, May 7, at 2:49 AM in the town of Marion, Iowa. She was surrounded by loved ones.
Linda was born in Arkansas to William and Cora Hall on May 4, 1946. She graduated from Young’s Cosmetology and held various jobs throughout her lifetime. She had a passion for sewing and embroidering.
She had nine brothers and sisters and is survived by four children—Gerald Dewayne Key, Darlene (James) Jensen, Tammy (Gordon) Vance, and Kari (Donald) Miller. Linda had 10 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
Linda’s unconditional love touched and inspired many lives. She will be deeply missed. Fly with Shirley, Mom. We love you.
