May 30, 2023
WINTHROP-Linda G. Mayner, 83, of Winthrop, Iowa, died May 30, 2023, at the Regional Medical Center in Manchester.
Memorial Service: 2:00 P.M. Friday, June 2, 2023, at Church of Christ United, Winthrop.
Visiting with the family: Noon to 1:45 P.M. on Friday at the church.
Inurnment: Fremont Cemetery, Winthrop, Iowa.
Fawcett-Schmitz Funeral Home, Winthrop.
Linda is survived by her 4 Children: Alexa Mayner (Mark Hunt), Crystal Mayner (Ed Dinger), Cara Mayner (Shawn Keating) & Matthew Mayner; 8 Grandchildren; 7 Great Grandchildren & Brother: Stephen (Shelly) Faught.
Preceded in death by her husband: A.E. & son: Donald.
