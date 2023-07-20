June 8, 1948-May 25, 2023

Independence – Linda Faye Dillon, 74, of Independence, IA, died Thursday, May 25, 2023, in Independence.

Services: 1:00 p.m. – Saturday, July 22, 2023, at White Funeral Home, Independence, with burial at Cedar Crest Cemetery, Jesup, IA.

Visitation: 11:00 a.m. until services at the funeral home.

Linda was born June 8, 1948, in San Jose, CA, the daughter of Floyd Mendenhall and Beryl Irene (Smith) Mendenhall. After a short stay in California, Linda moved with her family back to Independence where she attended school. On August 1, 1965, she married William Harold “Bill” Dillon, at Grace Lutheran Church in Jesup, and made their home in rural Independence. Linda worked for the local newspaper and then for Bloom Manufacturing as a receptionist until her retirement in 2008.

Linda loved to travel. She could have a good time anywhere. Her personality brought lots of smiles to her friends and family. She was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church, Independence.

Linda is survived by her husband, Bill Dillon of Independence; son, Ronald Dillon of Indianapolis, IN; daughter, Rhonda Langham of Chandler, AZ; two grandchildren, Drake Langham, Madison Buller; sisters, Kaye (Russ Roth) Mendenhall Savago of Rowley, IA, Rebecca Jorgensen of Independence, Doris (Cory Clinton) Shaw-Clinton of Independence; brothers, Randy (Karen) Shaw of Council Bluffs, IA, Steve Shaw of Independence, Bill Mendenhall of California; and many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents; son, Travis John Dillon in infancy; sisters, Ruth Templeton, Lois Jokumsen; brothers, Gene Shaw, Charles Mendenhall, Dennis Mendenhall, Bob Mendenhall; and nephews, Jimmy Savago, Danny Jokumsen, Adam Shaw, Terry Mendenhall, Stacey Mendenhall, Mark Mendenhall, and Dorsey Wilson.

Memorials to: Cedar Valley Hospice.

Arrangement by White Funeral Home, Independence