Linda E. Babinat

(1997-2019)
CLUTIER — Linda Elizabeth Babinat, 22, of Clutier, died Sunday, July 28, at Mercy Hospital in Dubuque from a presumed blood clot in her lungs.
She was born Feb. 20, 1997, in Waterloo, daughter of Leo and Lisa (Evins) Babinat.
She graduated from North Tama High School in 2015, and was currently a student at Upper Iowa University. While in high school, she went to Girls State in 2014 and Space Camp in Alabama, and was involved in FCCLA, band, speech and school plays. Linda was the Czech Queen of Iowa from 2016-2017, won the National Czech-Slovak Heritage Award in 2017, and was a member of the Catholic Workman Branch 130, National Catholic Society of Foresters and the American Legion Auxiliary Post 453. She also worked in Congressman Rod Blum’s office.
Survived by: her parents of Clutier; a brother, Luke of Clutier; her grandparents, Harvey and Cookie “Annette” Evins of Niles, Ill.; many aunts, uncles and cousins; and a special friend, Andrew Timmerman.
Preceded in death by: her grandparents, John S. and Thelma Babinat; three aunts, Linda M., Mary F. and D. Betty (Krezek) Babinat; and an uncle, Martin D. Babinat.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 5, at St. Paul Catholic Church, Traer, with burial in St. Wenceslaus Catholic Cemetery, rural Clutier. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 4, at the church, with a 6 p.m. Scripture service. Overton Funeral Home, Traer, is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
Condolences may be left at www.overtonfuneralhomes.com.
Her hobbies included baking, cooking, embroidering, genealogy, playing cards games with her family, and spending time with her family.
