January 4, 2023

WATERLOO-Linda Dilley, 74, of Waterloo, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 4th after a long and courageous battle with cancer.

Linda is survived by her son Chris (Julie) Dilley of Des Moines, IA; 2 grandchildren Nicholas and Brooklyn; and her sisters Nancy of Waterloo, IA, Vicki (Jack) Carlson of Gilbertville, IA, Angie Dilley of Waterloo, IA, as well as numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and close friends.

Linda worked as a Waterloo school district bus driver from 1978-2018. There, she met what would end up being her lifelong friends. Over the years of driving bus, she drove many children and then eventually their children and yes then even those children’s children. She loved what she did and that made going to work every day so easy.

Linda loved listening to music, playing cards, fishing, watching eagles, her dog, going to the casino and spending time with friends and family.

Linda’s family will miss her sense of humor, her stubbornness and most of all her smile. We believe that God knew her heart best and that she rests in her eternal home with our Lord and Savior now.

The family is planning a celebration of life for later this year. Details will be shared at a later time.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Linda Dilley—Columbus High School Scholarship Fund and sent to 1020 Timber Valley Cir, Polk City, IA 50226