WATERLOO-Linda Diana Patten was born on June 3, 1950, in Waterloo, the daughter of Alice Tanner and Richard Gardner. On May 27, 1965, she was united in marriage to Donald Patten. Linda was a stay-at-home mom and her priorities were taking care of her husband and children. Linda was a faithful believer in God. She was a member of Downing Avenue Gospel Chapel and later transferred to the Reformed Church of Stout. Her ministry was making afghans as a love gift. Linda enjoyed writing poems, reading, tea parties with the grandkids, and fishing. She loved the holidays and was the best pen pal you could ever have. Linda and her sister's favorite saying was “Keep silent, keep sweet, and keep stepping.” Linda died at the age of 72 on November 8, 2022, at MercyOne Hospital in Waterloo. She was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Donald V. Patten; mother and father-in-law, Donald J. and Clara Patten; sister, Cheryl Morse; niece, Theresa Nosko; nephew, Robert Payton; sister-in-law, Dodie Gardner; and special cousin, Mary (Kathy) Gardner. Linda is survived by her husband; daughter, Tamra (Lee) Aswegen; son, Ricky Patten; grandchildren, Leah Patten, Lindy Aswegen, Anna Aswegen, Jonah Patten, Gabriel Patten, and Jeremiah Patten; brothers, Richard Gardner and Ralph (Shelly) Gardner; sisters, Vickie Flockhart and Ruthie (Dave) Stoneman; brothers-in-law, Leonard (Nola) Patten, Terry (LuAnn) Patten, and William Morse; and numerous nieces and nephews. The visitation will be at Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories on Sunday, November 13, 2022, from 5:00 to 7:00 PM. The funeral will be at the Reformed Church of Stout on Monday, November 14, 2022, at 1:00 PM, with the burial to follow at Garden of Memories Cemetery.