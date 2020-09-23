Linda D. McCausland Laylin

Linda then met and married William “Bill” Laylin, and they wed in 1997. Bill and Linda had a ball together! They golfed hundreds of rounds together, competed in many events at Sunnyside Country Club, and took lessons with the best golf pros in Iowa and Arizona. It was a love language for them and where they spent so many fun hours golfing together with close friends and family. They loved their golf adventures in Pauma Valley with her sister, Connie and Doak Jacoway. They even had a long-running Annual CowTown Classic golf tournament with Kent and Traci where they battled it out on the course and then enjoyed BBQ together, no matter who claimed the cow trophy. The Laylins were involved in a Gourmet Group with close friends, including creative themed invitations, innovative menus, and many toasts! Their retirement years took them to Sun Lakes, Arizona, during the cold Iowa winters where they loved gathering with Waterloo snowbirds at “Carver South” to cheer on the Hawks for all the basketball games. They treasured their visits to the Twin Cities and Brainard to spend time with Mark, Michelle, and the grandkids.