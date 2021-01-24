April 1, 1952-January 12, 2021

INDEPENDENCE-Linda D. Faust, 68, died Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo after a lengthy battle with cancer.

She was born April 1, 1952, in Waterloo, Iowa, the daughter of Richard P. and Alice McKean Flickinger. She graduated from Cedar Falls High School in 1970 and received her Respiratory Therapy degree from Hawkeye Community College. Linda married Steven M. Faust August 12, 1989 in Strawberry Point, IA. She retired from the Buchanan County Health Center after 29 years as head of the Respiratory Therapy Department. Linda took great pride in her gardening and sewing. She was a talented musician who loved to sing, play the guitar, and piano. She also enjoyed fishing, camping, golfing, and spending time with her family and especially her grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband Steve of Independence; two daughters, Kim (Steve) DeZiel of Blaine, MN and Angi (Chris) Hartman of Cedar Rapids; three grandchildren, Carter and Grayson Hartman and Alexa DeZiel; and two sisters, Ruth VerHoef of Bastrop, TX and Kathy (Gary) Myers of Waterloo. Preceded in death by her parents and sister, Shirley Caley.

A Celebration of Life with inurnment at Fairview Cemetery in Cedar Falls will occur at a later date TBD. Memorial contributions may be directed to: St. Jude Children’s Hospital. Online condolences may be left at: www.richardsonfuneralservice.com