Linda C. Stover

Born February 13, 1948, in Hawthorne California, the daughter of Arthur and Ruth (Burgett) Scott. Linda married Larry Niedert and they later divorced. She then married Phil Stover where they resided in Janesville where she worked at Kwik Star. After her husband Phil passed away she moved to Mt. Pleasant to be close to family. She enjoyed trying her luck on lottery tickets, playing cards, bingo and numerous other games. Linda had a special zest for life and loved spending time with her family. Linda had many friends and cherished each and every one of them.