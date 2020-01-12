Linda C. Fabbro

(1953-2020)
WAVERLY — Linda Carol Fabbro, 66, of Waverly, died Friday, Jan. 10, at Waverly Health Center.
She was born Jan. 20, 1953, in Cedar Falls, daughter of Frank and Margaret (Heise) Sanders. She graduated from Janesville High School.She attended the University of Northern Iowa, graduating with a degree in education. Early in her career she traveled to Australia on a three-year teaching-abroad contract. While there, she met Arno Fabbro during a skydiving class. The couple would later marry at St. Dominicks Church in Melbourne. Upon returning to the United States she worked for a short time at Sartori Hospital as a nurse’s aide. In 1979, she began her teaching career at Waverly-Shell Rock High School as a learning disabilities instructor, retiring in 2015.
Linda was a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church in Waverly where she was active in the food pantry program.
Survivors: her husband; two daughters, Lani (Phil) Trimble of Waverly and Katelyn (Ben Kreimeyer) Fabbro of Cedar Falls; two sons, Anthony “Tony” Fabbro of Cedar Rapids and Ryan Fabbro of Cedar Falls; five grandchildren, Kyeton Heise and Kohen Trimble and Myah, William and Dyllan Kreimeyer; a brother, Steve (Barb) Sanders of Oelwein; a sister, Marsha Sanders of Shell Rock; a stepsister, Dianna Gruver of Waterloo; and a sister-in-law, Barb Sanders.
Preceded in death by: her parents; a brother, Gary Sanders; a, stepbrother, William Stout; and a stepsister, Carol Stout.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 17, at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Waverly; burial in Cedar Valley Memorial Gardens in Cedar Falls. Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly, and for an hour prior to services at the church.
Memorials: to the family.
Online condolences at www.kaisercorson.com.
She thoroughly enjoyed the “DKG” retired teachers’ sorority where she currently served as vice president. Over the past several years she was active with the Cedar River Readers group in Waverly. Spending time with her family was always a central focus in her life.
