Linda C. Fabbro

She was born Jan. 20, 1953, in Cedar Falls, daughter of Frank and Margaret (Heise) Sanders. She graduated from Janesville High School.She attended the University of Northern Iowa, graduating with a degree in education. Early in her career she traveled to Australia on a three-year teaching-abroad contract. While there, she met Arno Fabbro during a skydiving class. The couple would later marry at St. Dominicks Church in Melbourne. Upon returning to the United States she worked for a short time at Sartori Hospital as a nurse’s aide. In 1979, she began her teaching career at Waverly-Shell Rock High School as a learning disabilities instructor, retiring in 2015.