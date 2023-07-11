August 20, 1956-July 7, 2023

Linda Ann Wilson, of Evansdale, was born August 20, 1956, the daughter of Mary (Driscoll) Wilson and Richard Wilson. She graduated from Waterloo East High School. Linda joined the United States Army from 1975 to 1978. She worked in several areas in the Cedar Valley. Linda enjoyed mushroom hunting, tinkering, cats, gardening, going to the casino and making jams. She especially loved her furbabies and grandbabies.

Linda passed away on Friday, July 7, 2023, at NewAldaya Lifescapes at the age of 66. She is preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Mary Wilson.

Linda is survived by son, Daryn (Amanda) Fischels of Okoboji; daughter, Dana (Jake) Gardner of Waterloo; two grandchildren, Myles and Logan Gardner; boyfriend Allen Phillips of Evansdale; six brothers, Craig “Butch” (Chris), Wayne (Sue), Bob (Kerry), all of Washburn, Richard (Keri) of Waverly and James of Waterloo, John (Dee) Wilson of Casebeer Heights and five sisters, Sharon (Allen) Wagner of Springville, Kathy Kline of Waterloo, Diane Wilson, Sandra (Darwin Nicol) and Lydia Brandes all of Waterloo.

A memorial fund is being established.

Memorial Visitation: Thursday, July 13, 2023, from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories, 965 Home Plaza.

Arrangements: Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories, 965 Home Plaza, Waterloo, Iowa. 319-232-3235. Condolences may be left at: www.parrottandwoodsfh.com