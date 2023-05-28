Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

August 6, 1943-May 25, 2023

LAPORTE CITY-Linda Ann (Fee) Bagenstos of LaPorte City was born August 6, 1943, to Cora Mary and G.D. Fee and passed away on May 25, 2023. After graduating from Waterloo West in 1961, Linda married Jim Bagenstos on September 15, 1963. They lived in Erlangen, Germany, for a year while Jim was stationed there with the U.S. Army. While staying home with their daughters, Linda kept the books for the LPC Preschool and the Heritage Park Condo Association. She enjoyed animals, birdwatching, reading, and playing Pepper & 500 with Jim in their local Card Club for over 40 years.

Linda was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her husband of 59 years; daughters Cindy (Steve) Haas of LaPorte City and Nikki (Ross) Schuchart of Ankeny; grandchildren Aaron (Danica), Veronica, Landon, & Jordan Haas, and London, Eden, & Benton Schuchart; great-grandchildren Carson, Crimson, and Callen Haas, great-grandchildren-in-love Rem, Blakely, and Maverick Beck; sister Glenda (Mike) Eick of Ankeny; sisters-in-law Dorothy Durbin of Bethalto, IL, and Betty (Larry) Epling of Moville; brothers-in-law Jack (Marcy) Foster and Bud (Eilene) Foster, both of Moville; and many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, please consider giving to the Cedar Bend Humane Society or any other animal rescue as Linda had a lifelong soft spot for all animals.

A Memorial Service will be held 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at the American Lutheran Church with inurnment in the West View Cemetery, both in La Porte City. The family will receive friends one hour before the service at the church.

Locke in La Porte City, 606 E. Main St. La Porte City, Iowa 50651, is in charge of arrangements 319-342-3131. Online condolences may be left at www.lockefuneralservices.com.