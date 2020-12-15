August 30, 1930-December 11, 2020
Lina Marie M. Taber, 90, of Waterloo, died Friday, Dec. 11, 2020 at home. Lina Marie was born Aug. 30, 1930 in Orchard, the daughter of Lynn and Merl (Bostoter) Cheney. She attended school in Michigan to be a veterinarian assistant. She married Clinton Farr on Sept. 22, 1946; they later divorced. She married Gene Taber on Aug. 9, 1973 in Memphis, MO; he preceded her in death on Aug. 27, 2010. Lina Marie had worked as a veterinarian assistant in Winona, MN. She then worked as a floral arranger and at the dry cleaner with her husband. She was an excellent seamstress and designer. She loved to fish, travel with Gene, either by Goldwing motorcycle or by car. She loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. Survived by her 6 children, Clinton (Sharon) Farr of Winona, MN, Diana Farr Ross of Fort Atkinson, WI, Mary (David) Farr Sanderson of Las Vegas, NV, Jimmy Farr of Chicago, IL, Dean Farr-Taber & Linda Farr-Taber Simon both of Waterloo; 18 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; & sister, Bonnie Schutte of Waterloo. Preceded in death by her parents; husband, Gene; daughter, Brenda Farr-Taber; sister, Dorothy Mauer; & brother, Dickie Medhaug. Services: 1:00 pm on Wed., Dec. 16, 2020 at Kearns Funeral Service. Visitation: One hour prior to service at Kearns. Burial: Garden of Memories. Memorials: to the family. Condolences may be left at www.KearnsFuneralService.com
