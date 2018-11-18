DYSART — Lily Dorothea Riexinger, 94, of Dysart, died Friday, Nov. 16, at Sunnycrest Nursing Home.
She was born June 15, 1924, in rural Benton County, daughter of Amel and Dorathea (Jungklaus) Barta. On March 1, 1941, she married Harry Riexinger in Lancaster, Mo. He died in 1992.
Survived by: two daughters, Connie Schlotterback of Dysart and Carol Hilton of Marengo; five grandchildren, Mike (Kathie) Schlotterback of Marion, Lori Stratton of Ladora, Rance (Laura) Hilton of Marengo, Mark (Robyn) Schlotterback of Dysart and Michelle (Al) Roberts of Clear Lake; nine great-grandchildren, Krystal Hardwick, Kelon (Michaela) Hardwick and Karl (Kayla) Schlotterback, all of Dysart, Brian Stratton of Ladora, Heather (Galen) Stratton of Yale, Levi Hilton of Marengo, Lucas (Vanessa) Hilton of Montezuma, Lindsie Schlotterback of Raleigh, N.C., and Cora (Jake) Heusing of Marion; four great-great-grandchildren, Karter and Journi Hardwick, Kyra and Koraline Schlotterback, and two more great-great-grandchildren on the way.
Preceded in death by: her parents; her six siblings; her husband; a daughter, Cathy, in infancy; a son-in-law, Mike Schlotterback; and a great-great-granddaughter, Isabella.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 20, at Zion Lutheran Church, Dysart, with burial at Dysart Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 19, at the church. Overton Funeral Home, Dysart, is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
Condolences may be left at www.overtonfuneralhomes.com.
Lily and Harry enjoyed playing cards with friends, traveling, rock hunting, camping, and being with family. Lily was a hard worker and her arthritic joints proved that. She hosted many holiday dinners in their home until the grandkids started having children and outgrew their two-bedroom home.
