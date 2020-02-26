Lilly May Patnode
0 entries

Lilly May Patnode

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Lilly Patnode

Lilly May Patnode

(1931-2020)

CEDAR FALLS — Lilly May Patnode, 88, of Cedar Falls, formerly of Waterloo, died Tuesday, Feb. 25, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital in Waterloo.

She was born May 7, 1931, on a farm north of New Hartford, daughter of Orville and Weltha (Sommerville) Osborn. Lilly married Donald W. Patnode on July 25, 1953, in Waterloo. He died Oct. 2, 1988.

Lilly was a custodian at the University of Northern Iowa, retiring in 1991.

Survivors: two sons, Dale (Kelly) Patnode of Waterloo and Larry (Ariana) Patnode of Scottsdale, Ariz.; three daughters, Roxanne Patnode of Cedar Falls, Jackie (Tim) Becker of Washburn and Michelle (Mark) Konrardy of Cedar Falls; nine grandchildren, Jen (Casey) Adams of Cedar Falls, Brittney (Dustin) Merrick of Rock Valley, Patricia Patnode of Waterloo, Donald Patnode of Waterloo, Brad Becker of Cedar Rapids, Audra (Jeff) Rademacher of Waterloo, Brice (Breanna) Patnode of Elk Run Heights, Megan Patnode of Spirit Lake and Alexander Patnode of Scottsdale; nine great-grandchildren; two brothers, Tom (Donna) Osborn of Waverly and Dale (Carol Mae) Osborn of Cedar Falls; two sisters, Naomi Pollock and Jane Morris, both of Cedar Falls; and many nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; four brothers, Leonard, Earl, Jack and Virgil Osborn; and a sister, Amy Osborn.

Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home and Cremation Service, with burial at Cedar Valley Memorial Gardens, both in Cedar Falls. Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, and one hour before the service Saturday, at the funeral home.

Memorials: to the family.

Online condolences at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Lilly Patnode as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News