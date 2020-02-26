Lilly May Patnode

She was born May 7, 1931, on a farm north of New Hartford, daughter of Orville and Weltha (Sommerville) Osborn. Lilly married Donald W. Patnode on July 25, 1953, in Waterloo. He died Oct. 2, 1988.

Survivors: two sons, Dale (Kelly) Patnode of Waterloo and Larry (Ariana) Patnode of Scottsdale, Ariz.; three daughters, Roxanne Patnode of Cedar Falls, Jackie (Tim) Becker of Washburn and Michelle (Mark) Konrardy of Cedar Falls; nine grandchildren, Jen (Casey) Adams of Cedar Falls, Brittney (Dustin) Merrick of Rock Valley, Patricia Patnode of Waterloo, Donald Patnode of Waterloo, Brad Becker of Cedar Rapids, Audra (Jeff) Rademacher of Waterloo, Brice (Breanna) Patnode of Elk Run Heights, Megan Patnode of Spirit Lake and Alexander Patnode of Scottsdale; nine great-grandchildren; two brothers, Tom (Donna) Osborn of Waverly and Dale (Carol Mae) Osborn of Cedar Falls; two sisters, Naomi Pollock and Jane Morris, both of Cedar Falls; and many nieces and nephews.